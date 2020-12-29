Congressman-elect Letlow still in ICU due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KALB) - Luke Letlow, Louisiana’s newest member of Congress, is still intensive care with COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from his wife, Julia, the congressman-elect is continuing his treatment in stable condition, but it is unclear how long the road to recovery will be.

“Thank you to everyone for your continued prayers and well wishes. While Luke continues his treatment and remains in stable condition, the doctors have told us the road to recovery and the length of time is hard to predict and different for everyone. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of support we have received and feel truly blessed to be touched by the prayers of so many. However, we are now asking for your patience as we face this battle privately as a family in order to give Luke the rest he needs to ensure his recovery. We will do our best to keep everyone informed on Luke’s progress through posts here and appreciate your understanding as we navigate this journey.”

Letlow won the 5th Congressional District seat with 62% of the vote in a Dec. 5 runoff against fellow Republican, state Rep. Lance Harris. He succeeds his former boss, Rep. Ralph Abraham, who didn’t seek reelection.

