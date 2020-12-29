Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Coronavirus vaccination priorities

Central Louisiana nursing homes set to receive vaccines next week
Vaccine requirements for work
Vaccine requirements for work
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Health professionals have begun distributing coronavirus vaccines, but there’s a detailed list of vaccination priorities. So, when you receive your vaccine depends on which group you fall into, in the three categories of 1A, 1B and 1C. Hospitals, nursing home residents and staff, and EMS services are part of list 1A.

After that group, 1B will get the vaccine, which includes other medical personnel, government workers and essential public service workers like grocery store clerks. Finally, group 1C includes people at an increased risk for COVID-19. Theresa Wall with the state department of health, who also works at Naomi Heights Nursing Home said they are looking forward to getting residents and staff vaccinated.

“We’re excited about the vaccines that has become available for our residents,” Wall said. “I would have to say 95% of our family members have signed their family members up for it. We do know that there is going to be people that is hesitant on taking the vaccine, but I suggest that they talk with their physician about it. But we’re excited about it and we’re looking forward for this making a difference not just in not central Louisiana but our country as well.”

As of the most recent update, nearly 38,000 people in Louisiana have received the vaccine. For the Centers of Disease Control guidelines on vaccination priorities, visit this link.

