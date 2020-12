ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are one day away from the big day. The ASH Trojans are playing in their first-ever football state championship on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Steven and Brooke speak with Doug Gann, the voice of the Trojans, to discuss the excitement radiating from the ASH community.

