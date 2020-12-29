Advertisement

Eleven million pounds of food distributed at Food Bank of Central Louisiana this year

Forty percent of people coming to food bank for the first time in 2020
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Between the COVID-19 pandemic and two hurricanes, many people in Central Louisiana are still struggling to put food on their table.

In comparison to this time last year, officials with the Food Bank of Central Louisiana say distribution for the month of December is up 40 percent.

Across the state of Louisiana, one in four children and one in five adults were considered food insecure before the pandemic. Now, that number has increased to one in three children, or a little over 30 percent, and one in four adults.

Food Bank Executive Director Jayne Wright-Velez says the food bank has just surpassed the 11 million mark when it comes to pounds of distribution, and unfortunately, many people are still struggling.

If you’re in need of food, Wright-Velez says the process to apply for assistance takes under 10 minutes, and is all done in a drive-thru style setting. You’ll be asked about your household income, your household size and you’ll need to bring a photo I.D.

“We’re going to work with you the best way we can. So if you need to come, please do. We want you to know that’s why the food bank is here, to serve our community. I know it’s awkward and it’s not a conversation that’s broadcast anywhere. But, coming to the food bank is something to help your family, so please come.”

Food Bank of Central Louisiana Executive Director Jayne Wright-Velez

Wright-Velez says the month of December has been busier than normal.

The Army National Guard has been helping distribute food since the start of the pandemic. They’ll be in Cenla until the end of March. The food bank is in the process of hiring warehouse staff now.

For any questions, you can contact the food bank directly at 318-445-2773.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD Investigating Sunday Homicide
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Desmon Dashawn Jenkins
APD arrests suspect for attempted armed robbery of victim on MacArthur Drive
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Doug Gann
Doug Gann, the voice of the Trojans, talks ahead of championship game
Doug Gann, the voice of the Trojans, talks ahead of championship game
More people coming to the Cenla Food Bank
The City of Pineville wants to remind its residents that the use of fireworks is illegal in...
Popping fireworks is illegal in Pineville