Eleven million pounds of food distributed at Food Bank of Central Louisiana this year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Between the COVID-19 pandemic and two hurricanes, many people in Central Louisiana are still struggling to put food on their table.

In comparison to this time last year, officials with the Food Bank of Central Louisiana say distribution for the month of December is up 40 percent.

Across the state of Louisiana, one in four children and one in five adults were considered food insecure before the pandemic. Now, that number has increased to one in three children, or a little over 30 percent, and one in four adults.

Food Bank Executive Director Jayne Wright-Velez says the food bank has just surpassed the 11 million mark when it comes to pounds of distribution, and unfortunately, many people are still struggling.

If you’re in need of food, Wright-Velez says the process to apply for assistance takes under 10 minutes, and is all done in a drive-thru style setting. You’ll be asked about your household income, your household size and you’ll need to bring a photo I.D.

“We’re going to work with you the best way we can. So if you need to come, please do. We want you to know that’s why the food bank is here, to serve our community. I know it’s awkward and it’s not a conversation that’s broadcast anywhere. But, coming to the food bank is something to help your family, so please come.”

Wright-Velez says the month of December has been busier than normal.

The Army National Guard has been helping distribute food since the start of the pandemic. They’ll be in Cenla until the end of March. The food bank is in the process of hiring warehouse staff now.

For any questions, you can contact the food bank directly at 318-445-2773 .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.