Advertisement

Louisiana industrial service company buys Mississippi firm

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana-based industrial services company has bought a Mississippi petrochemical maintenance business with international offices.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports that Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC of Gonzales has acquired Hydroprocessing Associates LLC for an undisclosed price. Hydroprocessing Associates is based in Moss Point, Mississippi.

It’s the first acquisition since New York private equity firm Orix Capital Partners bought a majority stake in Specialty Welding and Turnarounds in January.

Both companies have offices in California and Texas. Hydroprocessing Associates also has offices in Washington state, Germany, Singapore and Brazil.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD Investigating Sunday Homicide
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Desmon Dashawn Jenkins
APD arrests suspect for attempted armed robbery of victim on MacArthur Drive
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Louisiana State Sen. Sharon Hewitt
State Sen. Hewitt discusses push for closed primary system
State Sen. Hewitt discusses push for closed primary system
Doug Gann
Doug Gann, the voice of the Trojans, talks ahead of championship game
Doug Gann, the voice of the Trojans, talks ahead of championship game