Louisiana industrial service company buys Mississippi firm

GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana-based industrial services company has bought a Mississippi petrochemical maintenance business with international offices.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports that Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC of Gonzales has acquired Hydroprocessing Associates LLC for an undisclosed price. Hydroprocessing Associates is based in Moss Point, Mississippi.

It’s the first acquisition since New York private equity firm Orix Capital Partners bought a majority stake in Specialty Welding and Turnarounds in January.

Both companies have offices in California and Texas. Hydroprocessing Associates also has offices in Washington state, Germany, Singapore and Brazil.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.