Louisiana Supreme Court Museum named after retiring justice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s high court is naming its museum after retiring Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson, the first Black and second female to serve in that role on the court.

The Louisiana Supreme Court Museum includes portraits of all 25 Chief Justices who have presided over the court throughout history. It also contains a replica of the building and information on New Orleans Colonial Law and Louisiana Civil Code.

Johnson retires Thursday after more than three decades as Louisiana judge and then justice.

