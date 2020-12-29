Advertisement

Natchitoches Police make arrest following shooting on Fairgrounds Road

Joshua Jones
Joshua Jones(NPD)
By NPD
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Natchitoches Police Department:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night on Fairgrounds Road.

On December 24, around 8:33 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 200 block of Fairgrounds Road in reference to someone being shot in the area. Upon officers’ arrival, they located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

While officers were rendering aid to the victim they were notified by a witness that Joshua Jones, 19, of Simsboro, got into an argument with the victim. During the argument, Jones shot the victim multiple times and fled the area on foot. Officers were able to locate Jones and place him under arrest without incident.

Jones is charged with attempted second degree murder and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

If you would like to report suspicious activity or an emergency please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 NPD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD Investigating Sunday Homicide
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
House votes to override Trump’s veto of defense bill
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business, Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor,...
LSUA selected as one-stop operator for Rapides Workforce Development Board
LSUA selected for new program
Brigadier General David S. Doyle
New Fort Polk general talks about his priorities in the upcoming year