Natchitoches Police make arrest following shooting on Fairgrounds Road

The following information has been provided by the Natchitoches Police Department:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night on Fairgrounds Road.

On December 24, around 8:33 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 200 block of Fairgrounds Road in reference to someone being shot in the area. Upon officers’ arrival, they located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

While officers were rendering aid to the victim they were notified by a witness that Joshua Jones, 19, of Simsboro, got into an argument with the victim. During the argument, Jones shot the victim multiple times and fled the area on foot. Officers were able to locate Jones and place him under arrest without incident.

Jones is charged with attempted second degree murder and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

If you would like to report suspicious activity or an emergency please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 NPD. All rights reserved.