Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram named Western Conference Player of the Week

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) works against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) works against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Source: Chris O'Meara)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WAFB) - New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Dec. 22 - Dec. 27, the NBA announced on Monday, Dec. 28.

Ingram averaged 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while leading the Pels to a 2-1 record to start the season.

He is the first player in Pelicans history to post at least 80 points, 20 rebounds, and 20 assists through the team’s first three games of the year.

