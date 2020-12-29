Advertisement

Popping fireworks is illegal in Pineville

The City of Pineville wants to remind its residents that the use of fireworks is illegal in city limits.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Everyone is ready to celebrate the end of 2020, but the City of Pineville wants to remind its residents that fireworks are illegal within city limits.

The City of Pineville normally doesn’t put on a New Year’s celebration, so any event in the city wanting to pop fireworks must be permitted by the city first.

Rich Dupree, Pineville’s Chief of Staff, said that they have already had to respond to complaints of fireworks even days before New Year’s Eve. Dupree said that this time of year, the Pineville Police Department sees an increase in complaints, not just for fireworks, but parties and the use of alcohol as well.

“If you’re going to shoot fireworks, we ask that you try to do it as discreetly as possible and without disturbing the peace. There’s probably not a year that folks want to ring out more than 2020. That being said, our police department will respond to calls as best as they can if there is a disturbance that warrants their response,” Dupree said.

Pineville Deputy Chief Darrel Basco said for any major holiday, especially New Years’, they have to prioritize the complaint calls with the regular emergency calls that they respond to on a daily basis.

“We will get there as quick as we can. We will encourage people that aren’t familiar with the city ordinance that bans fireworks to familiarize themselves with it. We will give them a chance to comply before we take further action,” said Basco.

The City of Pineville encourages residents that if they want to pop fireworks to make sure it’s outside city limits.

