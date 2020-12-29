State of Louisiana announces COVID-19 testing partnership with Walgreens

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - The Louisiana Department of Health is entering into a new COVID testing partnership with Walgreens to allow up to 19 additional sites across the state to provide testing by appointment.

The Walgreens sites more than double the available 7-days-a-week testing locations while also reducing costs to the State by removing the need for staffing, equipment and other overhead costs.

Residents can now book appointments for testing. You will need to bring your personal ID, and insurance information if you have it, to your appointment. There is no cost to the patient and you will not be billed if your insurance denies coverage.

Results are available within 72 hours of test collection. You will receive an email if negative, or an email and a phone call if positive.

Partnering with Walgreens allows the State to shift to a more sustainable model while Louisiana continues to utilize the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) for high-volume testing sites.

Walgreens testing sites are focused on towns and cities across the state. In order to provide access to testing to those who may live far from one of these sites or LANG-operated sites, individuals can contact their doctor’s offices, other pharmacies or local parish health units to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

