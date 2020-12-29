Advertisement

State of Louisiana announces COVID-19 testing partnership with Walgreens

Walgreens
Walgreens(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By LDH
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - The Louisiana Department of Health is entering into a new COVID testing partnership with Walgreens to allow up to 19 additional sites across the state to provide testing by appointment.

The Walgreens sites more than double the available 7-days-a-week testing locations while also reducing costs to the State by removing the need for staffing, equipment and other overhead costs.

Residents can now book appointments for testing. You will need to bring your personal ID, and insurance information if you have it, to your appointment. There is no cost to the patient and you will not be billed if your insurance denies coverage.

Results are available within 72 hours of test collection. You will receive an email if negative, or an email and a phone call if positive.

Partnering with Walgreens allows the State to shift to a more sustainable model while Louisiana continues to utilize the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) for high-volume testing sites.

Walgreens testing sites are focused on towns and cities across the state. In order to provide access to testing to those who may live far from one of these sites or LANG-operated sites, individuals can contact their doctor’s offices, other pharmacies or local parish health units to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LDH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD Investigating Sunday Homicide
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Desmon Dashawn Jenkins
APD arrests suspect for attempted armed robbery of victim on MacArthur Drive
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

More people coming to the Cenla Food Bank
The City of Pineville wants to remind its residents that the use of fireworks is illegal in...
Popping fireworks is illegal in Pineville
Popping fireworks is illegal in Pineville
Central Louisiana nursing homes set to receive vaccines next week
Travelers break pandemic flight record