Travelers break pandemic flight record

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Transportation Security Administration or TSA, on Sunday, Dec. 27, they saw the highest number of travelers since the pandemic began. Locally, the Alexandria International Airport saw a significant uptick in passenger travel for the week of Christmas.

Because of the pandemic, airports look a little different, with fewer people inside. Last year’s national amount of people passing through airports or throughput was 41 percent. For Christmas week, AEX went twice that average, hitting 82 percent. Passengers said they embrace the pandemic changes.

“I don’t like having to sit with a mask on for three hours on a flight, but I do it,” traveler Nancy said. “It doesn’t scare me.”

Some people were flying for the first time during the pandemic, while others were more frequent travelers.

“It wasn’t really that bad,” traveler Stiffany said. “But like with the holiday traveling it’s just everybody just wants to make sure they’re staying safe.”

Travelers said every airline and airport is different, and it’s a personal responsibility to keep others safe.

“I flown from Dallas to here and it was like, very lenient. Some people were wearing their masks under their nose,” traveler Kaylie said. “Not many people taking precaution to the whole situation and it’s like there’s different views on it of course, but you know there’s safety first.”

AEX Executive Director, Sandra McQuain said Alexandria International Airport is doing its part to keep everyone safe.

“Ensuring air travelers experience a healthy journey is one of our top priorities. It takes a commitment from the airport staff, the airlines, the TSA and, most importantly, the passengers, to follow the guidelines and work together to make air travel safe,” McQuain said.

For more information about the latest protocols, AEX passengers can visit flysafeaex.org.

According to AEX, TSA screened 437 individuals on December 26, as compared to 364 individuals on December 26, 2019. An increase of nearly 20% for the day.

“The increase in passengers over the previous year is directly related to strong airline schedules and increased seat capacity,” McQuain said. “For example, American Airlines recently expanded their daily flights to five, exceeding their pre-pandemic schedule of three daily flights. We deeply appreciate the community supporting our airport and choosing AEX for their holiday travels.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.