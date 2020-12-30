APSO corrections officer arrested for introduction of illegal drugs, cellphone, contraband into the DC-1 parish jail

The following has been provided by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office:

On December 16, 2020, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office intercepted illegal drugs, alcoholic beverages, a cellphone and other contraband being smuggled into the DC-1 main jail facility by APSO Correctional Officer Anthony B. Harris, 22 of Marksville.

The seized were two Sprite bottles containing a clear alcoholic beverage, marijuana, one cell phone, two packs of Bugler smoking tobacco, and a sex toy.

This operation was completed without incident. Harris was subsequently arrested for possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, and malfeasance in office. Bond was set at $30,000.00. Investigations are underway and more arrests may be forthcoming. Harris is no longer employed by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to be vigilant using innovation, techniques, technology, intelligence gathering, and all resources at our disposal to swiftly take action against these types of crimes. Misconduct and corruption will not be tolerated.

Sheriff Dauzat would like to thank all of the Deputies, other agencies, and concerned citizens that help us keep our jails safe and secure.

