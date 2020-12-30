Advertisement

APSO corrections officer arrested for introduction of illegal drugs, cellphone, contraband into the DC-1 parish jail

Anthony B. Harris
Anthony B. Harris(APSO)
By APSO
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office:

On December 16, 2020, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office intercepted illegal drugs, alcoholic beverages, a cellphone and other contraband being smuggled into the DC-1 main jail facility by APSO Correctional Officer Anthony B. Harris, 22 of Marksville.

The seized were two Sprite bottles containing a clear alcoholic beverage, marijuana, one cell phone, two packs of Bugler smoking tobacco, and a sex toy.

This operation was completed without incident. Harris was subsequently arrested for possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, and malfeasance in office. Bond was set at $30,000.00. Investigations are underway and more arrests may be forthcoming. Harris is no longer employed by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to be vigilant using innovation, techniques, technology, intelligence gathering, and all resources at our disposal to swiftly take action against these types of crimes. Misconduct and corruption will not be tolerated.

Sheriff Dauzat would like to thank all of the Deputies, other agencies, and concerned citizens that help us keep our jails safe and secure.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 APSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Letlow
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies after being hospitalized with coronavirus
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Desmon Dashawn Jenkins
APD arrests suspect for attempted armed robbery of victim on MacArthur Drive
Source: KALB
Charges dismissed against former Bunkie Police chief charged in malfeasance case
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Luke Letlow
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies after being hospitalized with coronavirus
Riverside Hospital staff members hold signs.
Riverside Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccines
PLEDGE KIDS 12/30/20
PLEDGE KIDS 12/30/20