ASH Trojans’ defense looks to flex in Class 5A State Title

Trojans to play Acadiana in first ever Stat Title appearance
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojan defense has flourished throughout the season and facing a physical offense within Acadiana, they look to keep ‘flexing’ to win their first-ever Class 5A State Title.

“It’s pretty amazing how well they’ve played,” said head coach Thomas Bachman. “We felt good about a lot of them, it was just about how quick they were going to grow up.”

Coming into the 2020 season, the Trojans returned only one starter on defense, Jermaine McNeal.

“He loves to play,” Bachman said. “I don’t know how you put a value on someone who just enjoys playing the game.”

“I just block everything out, pay attention to my keys and whatever I see, I just go and get it,” senior linebacker Jermaine McNeal said.

McNeal leads the team in tackles and has been a key factor in the success of the defense. However, CJ Kittling, Dylan Dozart, John Parish and a few others have all pitched in as well. Now, the Trojans will be put to the test against one of the best offenses in Class 5A - Acadiana.

“They do what they do and they do it really well,” Bachman said. “They execute at a high level, a bunch of their guys can make plays in space, and they are very physical. We need every single guy defensively if we are going to come out on top Wednesday.”

