Bachman readies to coach in ‘the big game’

ASH head coach Thomas Bachman has waited his whole life to coach in the big game.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH head coach Thomas Bachman has waited his whole life to coach in the big game.

“It’s very rewarding,” Kim Bachman, Thomas’ wife, said. “It’s hard because he’s gone all the time but it’s moments like this that make it worth it.”

His dream started back in his days as a kid.

“I’d just say he’d ultra-competitive,” John Bachman, Thomas’ dad, said. “He knows how to work. I think that’s the greatest thing he brings to the table.”

A young Thomas dreamed of one day playing on the big stage. He’d hoist a title as a player, twice (1999, 2001) for the Evangel Eagles.

He would eventually end up in Central Louisiana where he played for Louisiana College.

“His mindset was if you get me the ball, I’ll make it happen,” John said.

After he finished playing, of course, he had to find a way to get back to the big one—this time as the head man.

“The fact that he brought this program from where it started to now is amazing,” Kim said. “I couldn’t be prouder.”

On the night before the title game, the city came together to cheer him on.

“We’re ready and we’re excited,” Thomas said. “We just have to manage these next 24 hours. The kids are ready to play.”

For the first time in school history, the Trojans will play for a title with their fearless leader ready to rally the troops.

“You want to go finish it,” Thomas said. “That’s the whole deal. The mission is not accomplished. The goal is not achieved.”

