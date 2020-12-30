Bars to close to indoor patrons in Orleans Parish Wed. tonight as cases rise

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Bars must close at 11 p.m. Wednesday to indoor patrons in Orleans Parish as the positivity rate surpassed the 5-percent mark for two consecutive weeks.

Under current state COVID-19 guidelines, bars in parishes with more than a five percent positivity rate for two weeks straight have to close to indoor consumption.

Outdoor consumption will still be permitted, however, this only allows up to 25 percent capacity or up to 50 people depending on the space.

Alcohol services at indoor sporting events and breweries will also be forbidden.

To-go drinks will be permitted under the new restrictions.

From Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, Orleans Parish’s positivity rate increased to 5.3 percent and then rose to 5.5 percent the following week.

Before Dec. 30, Orleans Parish was the only parish in the metro area that allowed inside seating for bars.

This comes a day before New Year’s Eve celebrations. The city will also put restrictions on large gatherings, including Thursday night’s broadcast of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Celebration in Jackson Square and the Fleur De Lis drop will be closed to the public.

