Gov. Edwards calls final news conference of 2020 after La. reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 to address the continued rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during what officials have called the state’s third surge of the virus.

In his last address on Dec. 22, in which Gov. Edwards announced Louisiana will remain in a modified version of Phase 2 until Jan. 13, 2021, the governor told reporters he would not be holding another news conference in 2020 unless “the situation arises.”

The governor alerted media outlets about the impromptu news conference hours after the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 6,754 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Officials with LDH said Wednesday’s case count is the state’s highest single-day total of coronavirus cases reported during the pandemic so far, without neither a backlog or two days’ worth of cases.

Louisiana’s previous highest single-day total was 4,339 cases reported on Dec. 9.

The state reached another alarming milestone Wednesday. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased for the third day in a row Wednesday, surpassing 1,700 statewide. Louisiana has not seen more than 1,700 hospitalizations since April 16 when the state’s first surge of the virus was beginning to subside.

The news conference will come less than two days after Republican Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, died from complications to COVID-19. Letlow defeated fellow Republican Lance Harris in a runoff election on Dec. 5 to represent Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District.

Gov. Edwards will speak for the last time of what has been a tumultuous year for the state of Louisiana two days after the U.S. Senate defeated a measure that would have increased stimulus checks for millions of Americans from $600 to $2,000.

