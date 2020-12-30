Advertisement

Japan to introduce mobile tracking for overseas travelers

In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba...
In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Japan plans to introduce a mobile tracking app for overseas travelers in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 before the Tokyo Olympics.

All visitors will be required to install an app that uses GPS to track their movements in the country.

Japan’s digital transformation minister said the app is still under development but is expected to be released before the Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled to begin on July 23.

