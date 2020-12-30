Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB has received word that Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has died while being treated for COVID-19, according to the Monroe News Star.

This information comes from a friend close to the family. The congressman was being treated at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

Letlow had won the 5th Congressional District seat with 62% of the vote in a Dec. 5 runoff against fellow Republican, state Rep. Lance Harris. He succeeds his former boss, Rep. Ralph Abraham, who didn’t seek reelection.

Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement following the announcement:

“It is with heavy hearts that Donna and I offer our condolences to Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s family on his passing after a battle with COVID-19. Congressman-elect Letlow felt a calling from a young age to serve the people of his home state, working behind the scenes for former Governor Bobby Jindal and serving as chief of staff to Congressman Ralph Abraham, who he was recently elected to succeed. COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon. I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family. I hope all of the people of Louisiana will join Donna and me in praying for Congressman-elect Letlow’s family, especially his wife Julia and their two children, his many friends, and the people of the 5th Congressional District. Louisiana has lost more than 7,300 people to COVID-19 since March, and each one of them leaves a tremendous hole in our state. I have ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Congressman-elect Letlow’s funeral.”

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin released this statement:

“Our hearts are heavy for the loss of Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow, a man who dedicated his short life to the betterment of our state and nation. Our prayers are with his wife Julia, their children, and their families, and as a state, we mourn his passing.”

This is a developing story. Stay with KALB as we learn more.

