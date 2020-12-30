Louisiana man, 60, gets century for sex crimes against girls

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A 60-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex crimes involving nine and 10-year-old girls.

News outlets report that Robert Lognion of Lake Charles was a convicted sex offender when he was accused in February 2017 of touching the girls inappropriately.

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Judge David Ritchie recently sentenced him to consecutive 50-year terms for sexual battery and an aggravated crime against nature.

The complaint in 2017 said Lognion molested the girls while they were visiting his home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.