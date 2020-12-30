Advertisement

Louisiana man, 60, gets century for sex crimes against girls

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Louisiana AP
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A 60-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex crimes involving nine and 10-year-old girls.

News outlets report that Robert Lognion of Lake Charles was a convicted sex offender when he was accused in February 2017 of touching the girls inappropriately.

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Judge David Ritchie recently sentenced him to consecutive 50-year terms for sexual battery and an aggravated crime against nature.

The complaint in 2017 said Lognion molested the girls while they were visiting his home.

