LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Mobile Testing Schedule

SHREVEPORT, La. (LSU Health Shreveport) - As a leader in medical education, LSU Health Shreveport offers fast, accurate, and cost-effective testing at locations across Northwest Louisiana. No pre-registration or appointment is required for this free COVID-19 test. All testing occurs inside vehicle and results are provided electronically by the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. Walk-ups are also permitted. The LSUHS EVT Lab has a 99.7% accuracy rate. While insurance information is requested but not required, the presentation of a valid ID is needed to obtain a test. Dates and times are subject to change in the event of inclement weather.

Monroe Testing Site

Office of Senator Katrina Jackson, 4106 Desiard, Monroe, LA, Jan. 6, 8am-12pm

Shreveport Testing Sites

The State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Ave Blue, lot near the baseball stadium, Jan. 2, Jan. 4, 8am-12pm

Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Street, Sponsored by 100 Men of Shreveport, Dec. 31, 9am-3pm

LSU-Shreveport, 1 University Place, North Lot in front of Heritage Center, Jan. 1, 8am-12pm

Old Chevyland Parking Lot, 2627 Linwood Ave, Dec. 31, 8am-12pm

Bossier Testing Sites

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC), 6220 East Texas Street, Jan. 5, 8am-12pm

Tallulah Testing Site

Tallulah Elementary School, 1100 Johnson St, Jan. 1, 9am-12pm

