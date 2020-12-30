LSU opens SEC play with 77-54 rout of Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team opened up SEC play by beating Texas A&M at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and it wasn’t even close.

The Tigers (6-1, 1-0 SEC) routed the Aggies (5-2, 0-1 SEC), 77-54.

Freshman guard Cam Thomas scored a career-high 32 points. He leads all Division I freshmen in scoring.

Thomas has scored at least 15 points in all seven of his career games, which is the longest career-opening streak of 15-point games by an SEC player over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Junior forward Darius Days had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Trendon Watford and junior point guard Javonte Smart only scored four and two points respectively but combined for nine assists. As a team, the Tigers had 16 assists. They had 10 turnovers.

LSU was 30-of-64 (46.9%) from the field and 9-of-27 (33.3%) from beyond the arc. The Tigers also tied their season-high for offensive rebounds with 15. They outrebounded the Aggies, 40-31.

Quenton Jackson led Texas A&M with 17 points, one rebound, and two assists.

LSU will hit the road to Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Jan. 2 to take on the Florida Gators at 1 p.m. on CBS.

