’Luke was a part of our family’: Congressman Abraham reacts to passing of Luke Letlow

By KNOE Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KNOE, our sister station in Monroe, was able to speak with Congressman Ralph Abraham about the passing of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow due to the coronavirus.

“Luke was a part of our family,” Abraham said. “We loved him. We’re going to miss him. He left behind a beautiful and young family. He loved America. He loved his guy, and he loved his family. So those shoes just could never be filled.”

RELATED: Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies after being hospitalized with coronavirus

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies after being hospitalized with coronavirus
