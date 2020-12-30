’Luke was a part of our family’: Congressman Abraham reacts to passing of Luke Letlow

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KNOE, our sister station in Monroe, was able to speak with Congressman Ralph Abraham about the passing of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow due to the coronavirus.

“Luke was a part of our family,” Abraham said. “We loved him. We’re going to miss him. He left behind a beautiful and young family. He loved America. He loved his guy, and he loved his family. So those shoes just could never be filled.”

