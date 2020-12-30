Man in the Middle: Cole Jeansonne leads ASH Trojan offensive line

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At the heart of every great offense, things start at its center.

“He’s been a guy that we’ve depended on,” ASH Trojans head coach Thomas Bachman said. “We’ve been able to count on him for what seems like forever.”

Cole Jeansonne is a three-year starter for the ASH Trojans. As the center, he makes sure that things run smoothly.

“I just try to come out here and do what’s needed of me,” Jeansonne said. “I don’t try to do too much. I just try to come out and lead everybody.”

His style of game is physical, tough, and he’s smart — which is how you have to be to get the job done.

“It’s hard to try to put your finger on one thing because there’s so much that he brings to the table and that’s the truth,” Bachman said.

At 5-foot-11 and weighing 265 pounds, Cole isn’t the biggest, but his game puts him as the center of attention.

“I think we’re just out here doing the dirty work,” Jeansonne said. “God made us this way for a reason. There are a lot of other people that should be getting the credit. I’m just doing what I have to do.”

Before the ball is snapped, Cole sees what the defense is doing and then directs the rest of the offensive line.

“I’m not doing anything special,” Jeansonne said. “I just call the fronts and make sure everyone else is on point.”

With his leadership, the Trojan offense has averaged 40 points per game. They’re now at center stage, playing for the first title in school history. This game will also be Jeansonne’s last game.

“I’m just going to miss coming out with my friends and only having to worry about football,” Jeansonne said. “That’s what I’ll miss the most.”

Even though he believes his job isn’t the biggest thing, the Trojans will always miss their man in the middle.

