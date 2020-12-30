Advertisement

Nancy Pelosi addresses the passing of Luke Letlow

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020,...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By KALB
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KALB) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the following at her weekly address on CSPAN:

“Sadly, the Congress received the word last evening of the passing of a new member of Congress, Luke Letlow from Louisiana, due to be sworn in this Sunday, but taken by the coronavirus yesterday. He leaves his wife and two babies. We extend great sympathy to his family. It’s so sad. 41-years-old. Coronavirus blood clot complication. It could happen to anyone.”

Watch Pelosi’s address HERE.

