Over $130,000 raised during Red Kettle Campaign in Central Louisiana

(KALB)
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The results are in. The Alexandria Salvation Army has raised over $130,000 during its annual Red Kettle Campaign. That’s more than $10,000 than what was raised in 2019, with a total of $119,900.

With the help of Wal-Mart, customers could round up their purchase at check out and online to support the campaign.

Bell ringers also stood outside of other grocery stores such as Sam’s, Kroger, Mac’s and Super One.

All money raised will go towards the shelter on Beauregard Street, like funding the 22 beds available to veterans and meals that are served twice a day, feeding anywhere from 15 to 50 people.

Major Tim Williford with the Alexandria branch says he hopes the funds will take care of Salvation Army operation costs from now until March.

“If we did not exist here in Alexandria, in Central Louisiana, then there would be an additional 12 people that would be on the street every night, 365 nights a year. There would be between 10 and 22 veterans that might not have a place to stay. There would be between 15 and 50 people that didn’t eat breakfast or didn’t eat dinner.”

Salvation Army Corps Officer, Major Tim Williford

The Salvation Army also helps with utility and rent insurance.

If you’re in need of assistance, you can contact the Salvation Army directly at 318-767-1711.

