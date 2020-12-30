REPORT: LSU WR Racey McMath declares for NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior wide receiver Racey McMath has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, Geaux247 reported it has confirmed from sources.

According to Geaux247, Brody Miller with The Athletic was the first to report the news.

The report added McMath has signed with an agent.

The 6-foot-3, 224-pound pass-catcher from Edna Karr High in New Orleans caught 14 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in just six games in 2020. He was injured in the game against Arkansas and didn’t play the rest of the season.

During his junior season, McMath had 17 catches for 285 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

With the NCAA rule change due to COVID-19, McMath had the option to return to play for the Tigers again next year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.