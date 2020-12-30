Riverside Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccines

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Another local health care facility has received its shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. Riverside Hospital began vaccinating staff on Tuesday, December 29. Riverside Hospital is a long-term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Alexandria.

Riverside Hospital staff have been treating coronavirus patients during the pandemic. Amy Grimes is the CEO of Riverside Hospital. According to Grimes, they’ve been helping larger local hospitals caring for covid-19 patients.

Grimes said their clinical staff has had a tough year, but through teamwork, everyone has stepped up to the plate. She was excited to be the first to receive the Moderna vaccine, along with staff members.

“I am appreciative of all of our staff that has stepped up to the plate and they are ready to take the vaccine. We have a great turnout,” Grimes said. “It just shows our confidence in the vaccine and that we can’t wait for the community to get it as well.”

Michael Parham is the chief nursing officer at Riverside Hospital.

“I understand your concern and your hesitation,” Parham said. “I felt those feelings as well but having seen what I have seen I’ve been a nurse for 30 years and Louisiana. I’ve never seen things done to a human body like I’ve seen as a result of this virus. And when I weigh the potential side effects from the vaccine up against the impact of the virus, it was an easy decision for me to make to go ahead and take it.”

Staff will continue to wear masks and social distance to stay safe and they encourage the community to do the same.

