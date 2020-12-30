RPSO responds to report of hazardous material onboard aircraft at AEX

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB, RPSO) - According to RPSO, sheriff’s dispatch received a call from the Rapides 911 Center around 12:24 p.m. on Wednesday, concerning an inbound aircraft emergency.

According to initial reports, information was received there was a possible explosive device onboard an inbound aircraft to Alexandria International Airport (AEX).

Deputies, along with England Airpark Fire Department, responded to the scene where the passengers were off-loaded and the scene secured. Two persons of interest are being detained at this time.

RPSO Bomb Squad, along with local agents with the FBI, are also on scene assisting in the investigation.

News Channel 5 spoke with a passenger, Megann Cox, who contacted us about what was happening.

“We were mid-air and they made the announcement that we would be making an unexpected stop in Alexandria,” Cox said. “Never indicated why. We got to the airport here, got off the runway on these spurs on the tarmac. Shortly after we got here, they powered the engine down, turned all the electricity off, including the air circulation. We’ve been sitting in stagnant air for probably a good 40 or 45 minutes. They offered us some cold water, which was nice. They did not offer us any explanation until about 30 minutes in, that there was a customer service issue and they needed to address that. There has been nothing else. There’s been no - apparently, there may be an attempt to get us off the plane, because they brought a set of portable steps out here. I don’t think maybe they’re tall enough. But, this is a completely full flight coming from Jackson to Houston. So, we’re all missing our connections.”

There is no further information is available at this time. Updates will be given when they are available.

