Advertisement

USDA extends flexibilities amid continuing COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP Graphics)
By USDA
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (USDA) - USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) is extending crop insurance flexibilities for producers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, relief provided for electronic notifications and signatures is extended through July 15, 2021; organic certification, replant self-certification and assignment of indemnity are extended through June 30, 2021.

“We recognize that American agriculture continues to face challenges due to the pandemic,” RMA Administrator Martin Barbre said. “RMA remains committed to providing flexibility that supports the health and safety of all parties while also ensuring that the federal crop insurance program continues to serve as a vital risk management tool.”

RMA is also allowing Approved Insurance Providers (AIPs) further flexibilities for production reporting, submitting written agreement requests and obtaining producer signatures for written agreement offers. Producer signatures for written agreement offers, issued by RMA on or before June 30, 2021, with an expiration date on or before July 30, 2021, will allow producer signatures to be accepted after the expiration date with proper self-certification or documentation. However, all documentation and signatures for these offers must be completed no later than August 2, 2021. AIPs also have 30 business days to submit written agreement requests and applicable documentation for requests with submission deadlines prior to July 1, 2021.

For more information about these and other flexibilities, please refer to Manager’s Bulletin MGR 20-030, RMA’s Frequently Asked Questions, or contact your crop insurance agent.

More Information

RMA announced many other flexibilities that started on March 27, 2020. See all RMA Managers Bulletins for more detailed information. RMA staff are working with Approved Insurance Providers and other customers by phone, mail, and electronically to continue supporting crop insurance coverage for producers. Farmers with crop insurance questions or needs should continue to contact their insurance agents about conducting business remotely (by telephone or email). For the most current updates on available services, visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 USDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Letlow
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies after being hospitalized with coronavirus
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Desmon Dashawn Jenkins
APD arrests suspect for attempted armed robbery of victim on MacArthur Drive
Source: KALB
Charges dismissed against former Bunkie Police chief charged in malfeasance case
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: England Airpark
RPSO responds to report of hazardous material onboard aircraft at AEX
Luke Letlow
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies after being hospitalized with coronavirus
Nicole Hutchison
Nicole Hutchison
As a leader in medical education, LSU Health Shreveport offers fast, accurate, and...
LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Mobile Testing Schedule
Kevin Michael
Kevin Michael