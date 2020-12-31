Alexandria Salvation Army operating at fifty percent capacity; must have current COVID test to stay at shelter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Salvation Army has had to change the way it runs business due to the pandemic.

Everyone inside the building has to wear a mask. People interested in staying at the shelter on Beauregard Street have to show a current COVID-19 test, that isn’t days old, and they will be allowed to enter only if there is enough room.

At this time, the shelter is only running at 50 percent capacity, which means only 12 of the 24 beds can be occupied at any given time.

Each bed is spaced out and the only time a resident can take off their mask is when they are sleeping or eating in the dining hall.

Another thing that’s changed this year, the Salvation Army hasn’t been able to open as a cold weather shelter.

Corps Officer Major Tim Williford says the risk is just too high.

“We came to the conclusion that it would just be best if we were not able to open as a cold weather shelter because we knew that if someone came into our place and had COVID and they infected us all, if we had to shut down, there would be no other place in town that would be able to handle our veterans, or the homeless population, or the feedings.”

The Salvation Army has been in contact with the Homeless Coalition, the Veteran’s Association, and the United Way about opening a cold weather shelter.

Their hope is that a local church will be interested in opening up their fellowship hall to allow people in during the cold weather.

The Salvation Army is currently looking for sock donations. They also take monetary and food donations at the office on Beauregard Street.

The organization is able to give clothing vouchers and sleeping bags to those in need.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.