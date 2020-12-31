Boyce police make multiple arrests following search warrant

The following information has been provided by the Boyce Police Department:

BOYCE, La. (Boyce Police Dept.) - The Boyce Police Department, with assistance from the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force, conducted a search warrant and arrest warrant at the 300 block of Sligo Street in Boyce on Dec. 31 around 4 a.m.

The search warrant/arrest warrant was for Thomas James Ryland, 26. After an extensive search of the property, Ryland was found hiding in a back shed under debris. The charges on the warrant are as follows: disturbing the peace, second-degree battery (domestic), false imprisonment and domestic abuse. Ryland also had a contempt of court warrant through 9th DA and is held on a parole hold.

There were four other arrests made at the residence; Anna Lou Dyer, 45, arrested for felony possession of CDS 2 and three counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Lucas Aaron Dyer, 25, for a contempt of court warrant, James Walker, 49, for a contempt of court warrant and Dave Walker, 40, for a contempt of court warrant, whom law enforcement found hidden in a fortified barricade room in the shed.

All suspects were booked into Detention 1.

