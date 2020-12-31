La. Ag Commissioner Strain reflects on Luke Letlow’s death
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Congressman-elect Luke Letlow passed away after complications from COVID-19. Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, who worked with Letlow, speaks on his passing.
