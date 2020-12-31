La. Congressman Clay Higgins says he will object to certification of Electoral College votes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins says he will object to the certification of Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

Higgins, R-La., issued a statement Thursday, claiming that allegations of voter fraud have not been properly investigated.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has also said he will object to the certification of the votes.

Congress is meeting on Jan. 6 to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election. Biden received 306 electoral votes to Pres. Donald Trump’s 232. President Trump has claimed widespread fraud in the election, but multiple legal challenges have repeatedly failed.

Here is the full statement from Higgins:

“I will object to the certification of electoral votes on January 6. Reports of voter fraud and actions by some states to alter election processes in an unlawful manner have not been properly reviewed. Evidence that a crime has been committed leads to an investigation. That standard is reasonable suspicion. Investigation into an alleged crime produces evidence either exculpatory or condemning. Investigations crossing multiple jurisdictional authorities are particularly complex and require time. Our Constitutional requirement to inaugurate a President on January 20 does not abrogate our Constitutional requirement to investigate reasonable suspicion of election fraud and violation of election laws within several of the sovereign states. I believe those actions of fraud and illegal election processes thwarted the true will of We, the People, and flipped the Presidential election to career politician Joe Biden. America is not a confederacy of states. We are a Union of States. We are a Representative Republic. Therefore, each sovereign state has a deep obligation to follow its own written election laws when that state participates in a federal election. Otherwise, the Union itself is violated, and the federal election is compromised. I warned of this prior to November 3, 2020. Six weeks ago, I instructed my Congressional staff to begin preparing for my formal objection to Electoral slates of several sovereign states. While the mainstream media and establishment forces want to ignore election irregularities that began coming to light in the days following the election, We, the People, will not stand idly by. For over a month now, I have been examining and researching the various allegations that have come forth, and I will take every legal and Constitutionally-available action to ensure a righteous outcome. That includes objecting to the electoral slates from disputed states. There is sufficient evidence, at a minimum, to investigate criminal acts, which may have compromised the integrity of our election. This effort and action to safeguard our election systems must continue, even beyond January 20, 2021.”

