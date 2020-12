Letlow’s family releases statement following his death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two days after his passing, the family of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has released a statement to the public regarding his death.

“We are heartbroken to have lost Luke far too early, and with far too much promise, but we are immensely grateful for all that Luke achieved in a life defined by service to others and a steadfast commitment to making a real difference in this world. The incredible outpouring of support from across our community, state, and country is a testament to how many lives Luke impacted through his friendship, leadership and genuine goodness. Luke had a servant’s heart, and that was evident in every conversation he had, with people of every walk of life. Our family is so thankful for the outpouring of support we have received, and will work every day to honor his memory and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Letlow, who was only 41 and had no known underlying health conditions, died Tuesday night at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport while being treated for the coronavirus — just days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office. He had won the 5th Congressional District seat with 62% of the vote in a Dec. 5 runoff against fellow Republican, state Rep. Lance Harris. He succeeded his former boss, Rep. Ralph Abraham, who didn’t seek reelection.

Related:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.