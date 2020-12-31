Advertisement

Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop

Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side...
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side Wednesday night.(Gray Image Bank)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop on the city’s south side Wednesday night, authorities said.

Department spokesman John Elder said the incident happened about 6:15 p.m. while officers were carrying out a traffic stop with a man suspected of a felony.

Elder said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. A woman in the car was unhurt, Elder said. He declined to say whether police recovered a gun at the scene.

Elder said no officers were hurt. He said he didn’t know how many officers were at the scene carrying out the traffic stop. He said the officers’ body cameras were on.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling an investigation.

The shooting happened less than a mile (1.61 kilometers) from the street corner where George Floyd died in May after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for minutes, even as Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked days of sometimes violent protest that spread around the country.

In Minneapolis, Floyd’s death also led to a push for radical change in the police department, long criticized by activists for what they called a brutal culture that resisted change. A push by some City Council members to replace the department with a new public safety unit failed this summer.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who opposed doing away with the department, have offered several policy changes since Floyd’s death, including limiting the use of so-called no-knock warrants, revising use-of-force policies and requiring officers to report on their attempts to de-escalate situations.

All four officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired and quickly charged in his death. They are scheduled for trial in March.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died from complications to COVID-19 Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Remembering Congressman-elect Luke Letlow
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
According to RPSO, sheriff’s dispatch received a call from the Rapides 911 Center around 12:24...
RPSO responds to report of hazardous material onboard aircraft at AEX
Desmon Dashawn Jenkins
APD arrests suspect for attempted armed robbery of victim on MacArthur Drive
Source: KALB
Charges dismissed against former Bunkie Police chief charged in malfeasance case

Latest News

According to RPSO, sheriff’s dispatch received a call from the Rapides 911 Center around 12:24...
RPSO responds to report of hazardous material onboard aircraft at AEX
The ASH Trojans are hoping to bring back a state championship to the Alexandria/Pineville area....
Honoring the 1960 Pineville Rebels championship team
A look back at first high school football championship in Rapides Parish
In this March 4, 2013, file photo, Samuel Little appears at Superior Court in Los Angeles....
Man called most prolific serial killer in US history dies