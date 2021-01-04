REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Health is providing updates on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the state, including locally here in Cenla.

NEW: 209 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine.

The vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier One:

People who are 70 years of age and above;

Home health services patients and staff;

Ambulatory/outpatient health care personnel;

Residents, students and staff of schools of allied health; and

People being treated for end stage renal disease (patients on dialysis).

LDH says that eligible residents must contact a participating pharmacy and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment.

LDH is currently working on a list where you can find a local pharmacy that supplies the vaccines, however, this is a work in progress and the pharmacies are not yet fully compiled. That list can be found HERE. Check back for updates. We are aware at this time, most of the time slots have been filled up.

Here are local pharmacies that are listed as having the vaccine:

Allen

SincereRx Hometown Pharmacy, 715 1st Avenue, Kinder. 337-738-2614

Avoyelles

Cottonport Corner Drug, 206 Choupique Lane, Cottonport. 318-500-5737

Don’s Pharmasave, 134 Rue Medicine Street, Marksville. 318-359-3774

Walgreens #11830, 236 S Main Street, Marksville. CLICK HERE

Beauregard

Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy #50, 1103 W. First Street, DeRidder. 337-463-2258

Walgreens #10537 916 N Pine Street, DeRidder. CLICK HERE

Concordia

Grant

East Grant Community Health Center, 9495 Hwy 165, Pollock. 318-310-2510

Natchitoches

Super 1 Pharmacy #604, 5696 Hwy 1 Bypass, Natchitoches. 318-214-0050. CLICK HERE

Super 1 Pharmacy #613, 318 Dixie Plaza, Natchitoches. 318-352-3141. CLICK HERE

Rapides

Vernon

We are aware that several locations are already filling up with appointments. Keep in mind that more vaccines will become available in the near future.

“I know those sites got some doses,” said Rapides Parish Health Unite Director Dr. David Holcombe. “People are supposed to call those pharmacies and they will allocate a time. The problem is a lot of people got wind of this earlier those slots may already be filled up. This is a first installment. There should be weekly deliveries so the number amount should increase with time.”

“We have put in a request for 3,000 doses at the office of public health,” Holcombe continued. “We will probably get 1,000 but when we get those is still up in the air. These doses will be at the exhibition hall site when we receive them. That would be a first come first serve deal and we’re hoping for a recurrent delivery.”

Holcombe also said that the problem is going to be the number of vaccines. He says that some pharmacies, some chosen at random, will have no more than 100 doses. He emphasized that this is only the beginning of the vaccine distribution, and that more will be coming.

The Office of Public Health will transition the Exhibition Hall site from Testing to Vaccination as soon as vaccine supplies become available.,The testing will be transitioned over to the Rapides Parish Office of Public Health as of January 11, 2020. The hours will continue to be 8 am to 1 p.m.

Stay with KALB to learn about additional doses of the vaccine.

