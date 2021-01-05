EPSO says missing person has been found

VILLE PLATTE, La. (EPSO) - UPDATE as of Jan. 6: Alicia D Robertson is no longer considered a missing person. As of Tuesday night, January 5, 2021, Alicia Robertson made contact with a family member via telephone stating she was safe. As of Wednesday morning, Alicia Robertson has returned home and is safe and unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

On Monday, January 4, Alicia Denise Robertson, 39, was reported missing. She last seen at her residence, located at 1066 John F Kennedy St. in Ville Platte, around 7:00 a.m. that morning. Alicia Robertson was headed to her place of employment at 1009 W. Lincoln Street in Ville Platte (Unlimited Health Care). She appeared to have been in a calm mood. She was wearing her work uniform, black medical scrubs.

Robertson is described as a black female, approximately 5′2 in height, weighs approximately 250 lbs., black hair, brown eyes with a fair skin tone. She drives a 2015 red Nissan Altima bearing Louisiana License Plate #ZUS820. The vehicle windows are lightly tinted.

If anyone has any information or comes into contact with Alicia D. Robertson is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 337-363-2161.

