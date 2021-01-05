Advertisement

Gov. Edwards holds first news conference of 2021

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his first news conference of 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Gov. Edwards is expected to address the state’s continued spike in COVID-19 cases, the alarming increase in hospitalizations, and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for Louisiana residents 70 and older.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 4,454 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths Tuesday, Jan. 5. LDH also reported Tuesday that the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 1,974 statewide. The last time Louisiana’s coronavirus hospitalizations were that high was April 13, 2020, during the state’s first surge of the virus.

The governor’s address will also come two days after LDH announced which pharmacies will receive the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute to people in the state’s Phase 1B, Tier 1 priority group, which includes people 70 years old and older.

Residents who qualify for the Phase 1B, Tier 1 priority group have reported widespread frustration to WAFB about finding a pharmacy with available appointments for the vaccine.

