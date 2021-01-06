Alexandria man arrested in connection with shooting on Day Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police made an arrest Tuesday in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 1900 block of Day Street on December 27, 2020.

Major James Tarleton Jr., 32, of Alexandria, was charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

