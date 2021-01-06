Advertisement

Biden to name Merrick Garland as his pick for attorney general

FILE - In this July 22, 2019, file photo, Merrick Garland pays his respects for the late...
FILE - In this July 22, 2019, file photo, Merrick Garland pays his respects for the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden is set to name Garland as Attorney General.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

Biden is expected to announce Garland’s appointment on Thursday, along with other senior leaders of the department, including former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general.

In picking Garland, Biden is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

The people familiar with the process spoke on condition of anonymity.

