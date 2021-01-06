WATCH: AG Landry discusses arrest of city councilman on alleged election fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors say a Louisiana city councilman illegally registered nearly two dozen people to vote in his district as he sought re-election last November.

Emanuel Zanders, a councilman in Amite, Louisiana, has been arrested and charged with eight counts of voter fraud, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Wednesday morning.

Landry says Zanders allegedly urged 22 people to list vacant lots as their home addresses in order to attempt to increase the number of people who were eligible to vote for him.

Zanders “purposefully manipulated citizens into illegally changing their voter registrations,” Landry said.Zanders won re-election to his Amite, Louisiana council seat by just 19 votes.

He received 206 votes while his runoff opponent, Claire Bell, received just 187 votes.

Landry says his office, in conjunction with Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office, began investigating the case in October 2020 after receiving a tip from the Tangipahoa Parish Registrar of Voters.

“Few things are more American than our right to vote,” Landry said. “And, with that, comes the mandate for open, fair and transparent elections.”

AG Jeff Landry holds news conference on councilman arrested, accused of election fraud. Posted by WAFB Channel 9 on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.