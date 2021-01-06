Louisiana leaders respond to protests at Capitol Building
(KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards and congressional leaders are responding to the recent protests that started at the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon.
“It is sad and tragic what is happening in Washington right now,” Edwards said during a news conference on January 6.
Senator Bill Cassidy posted this video to his social media pages, addressing the protests:
News Channel 5 reached out to Congressman Mike Johnson, who said, “it’s a sad day for America”. You can watch his interview below:
Senator John Kennedy posted the following statement on social media:
On January 7, Kennedy made further comments:
“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was despicable and shameful. The rioters responsible should go to jail and pay for the destruction they caused. No exceptions. I condemned rioters and mob violence last summer in our cities, and I condemn them now. I’m proud that Congress was not cowed. We returned to the Senate floor late last night and finished our work early this morning.
“Most Louisianians get up every day, go to work, obey the law, pay their taxes and try to do right by their kids. They would never join a mob. They care about election integrity, and many are concerned about irregularities surrounding the Nov. 3 election. I came to the Capitol yesterday to give them a voice. I joined several Senate colleagues in calling for a bipartisan commission to inspect election issues raised across the country. Our proposal was not successful, but our goal to ensure full confidence and transparency in our elections—for all Americans—is a noble one, and I’ll keep pursuing it.
“I want to thank the Capitol Police, the National Guard and all the law enforcement officers who bravely kept us safe. They are heroes.
“God bless America.”
Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt issued the following statement regarding the riots occurring at the U.S. Capitol:
