Louisiana leaders respond to protests at Capitol Building

(KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards and congressional leaders are responding to the recent protests that started at the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon.

“It is sad and tragic what is happening in Washington right now,” Edwards said during a news conference on January 6.

Senator Bill Cassidy posted this video to his social media pages, addressing the protests:

There are people who have violently entered the U.S. Capitol and are attempting to disrupt today’s proceedings. This is supposed to be a peaceful transition of power. What they’re doing is absolutely wrong. It is un-American. This is about our country; it’s not about hooligans. pic.twitter.com/Sdk1opWRrh — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 6, 2021

News Channel 5 reached out to Congressman Mike Johnson, who said, “it’s a sad day for America”. You can watch his interview below:

#UPDATE I just got off the phone with Congressman Mike Johnson on the Capitol protests. He says "it's a sad day for America" and "if we don't get back to some common decency, I really shudder to think about the days ahead." Posted by Steven Maxwell on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Senator John Kennedy posted the following statement on social media:

The Capitol Police have done an extraordinary job keeping us safe, and I’m thankful for their heroism. I condemn this... Posted by Senator John Kennedy on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

On January 7, Kennedy made further comments:

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was despicable and shameful. The rioters responsible should go to jail and pay for the destruction they caused. No exceptions. I condemned rioters and mob violence last summer in our cities, and I condemn them now. I’m proud that Congress was not cowed. We returned to the Senate floor late last night and finished our work early this morning. “Most Louisianians get up every day, go to work, obey the law, pay their taxes and try to do right by their kids. They would never join a mob. They care about election integrity, and many are concerned about irregularities surrounding the Nov. 3 election. I came to the Capitol yesterday to give them a voice. I joined several Senate colleagues in calling for a bipartisan commission to inspect election issues raised across the country. Our proposal was not successful, but our goal to ensure full confidence and transparency in our elections—for all Americans—is a noble one, and I’ll keep pursuing it. “I want to thank the Capitol Police, the National Guard and all the law enforcement officers who bravely kept us safe. They are heroes. “God bless America.”

Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt issued the following statement regarding the riots occurring at the U.S. Capitol:

“We are witnessing a seditious riot at the U.S. Capitol building intent on disrupting the peaceful transition of power that has characterized our democracy since its founding. This embarrassing display betrays the principles that brave Americans have sacrificed their lives to defend. Sadly, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy and Representatives Steve Scalise, Mike Johnson, and Clay Higgins enabled this un-American act. Louisiana Democrats are calling on our federal delegation to denounce this violence and attempted coup. We will survive this infamous chapter in our history because – as we demonstrated in November, and again last night in Georgia – Americans live by hope, not fear.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.