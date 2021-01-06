Advertisement

LSU hires Panthers QB coach Jake Peetz as OC, Mangas as passing game coordinator

The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in...
The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, September 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU filled their vacant offensive coordinator position once held by Steve Ensigmer.

LSU announced via Twitter that Carolina Panthers quarterback coach Jake Peetz has joined the staff as offensive coordinator.

The Tigers have also hired DJ Mangas to be the passing game coordinator. Peetz and Mangas both come to Baton Rouge after serving under former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady who is the current offensive coordinator for the Panthers.

Peetz, has 10 years of NFL experience and was the quarterback coach in last season and was the running backs coach in 2019. Petez, helped Carolina produce four players over 1,000 scrimmage yards in a season, becoming the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to reach that milestone.

“Both Jake and DJ come highly recommended from one of the premier and innovative offensive coaches in the game in Joe Brady,” Orgeron said. “Jake brings 10 years of NFL experience with him to our staff. He spent a season coaching alongside and learning from Joe (Brady) so we couldn’t be more excited about Jake joining our staff. His knowledge of football combined with the players we have on our roster, will make for a dynamic offense for LSU in 2021.

Mangas was an offensive analyst for LSU during its national championship season in 2019. Mangas has spent the past two seasons working alongside Brady at both LSU and Carolina.

“We are very happy to bring DJ back to LSU,” Orgeron said. “He did a tremendous job in his one season with us in 2019 working alongside Joe (Brady) to produce one of the most explosive and productive offenses in college football history.”

