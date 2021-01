ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday’s Injury Report for their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears.

TE Josh Hill- Concussion

QB Taysom Hill- Concussion

DE Trey Hendrickson- Neck

S Marcus Williams

S J.T. Gray- Shoulder

G Nick Easton- Concussion

