Alexandria man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO/KALB) - An Alexandria man led police and deputies on a chase Thursday morning which led to his arrest on several charges.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on January 7 around 7:15 a.m. from the Boyce Police Department concerning an aggravated assault with a firearm, in which the suspect had already fled the area.

An RPSO detective spotted the suspect’s vehicle and followed it to McKeithan Drive near Twin Bridges Road until more RPSO units arrived. Deputies initiated a traffic stop for switched license plates, but when they activated their emergency lights, the suspect refused to stop and attempted to flee.

The suspect, Brandon Pierre Harbor, 29, of Alexandria, continued to drive away and struck mailboxes in the West Pointe Subdivision, and swerved at deputies in an attempt to evade capture. The suspect exited the vehicle at the 5500 block of Mansour Avenue and entered an apartment by breaking a window.

The School Resource Officer at Martin Park Elementary, hearing where the pursuit was on the radio, advised the school administration. The school was placed on a “soft lockdown” until the situation was resolved.

RPSO deputies and APD officers surrounded the residence and after a chase and brief struggle, Harbor was taken into custody.

Harbor was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center for switched license plates, flight from an officer, two counts of criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, two counts of simple burglary, criminal trespass, resisting an officer, five counts of theft (warrant) and Louisiana fugitive (felony charges from Pineville PD).

“We are so thankful no one was injured during this pursuit, especially the public as pursuits are some of the most dangerous situations law enforcement has to deal with,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “I would also like to thank the Alexandria Police Department for their assistance in this capture and commend the Deputy SRO and the administration at Martin Park Elementary for their quick action in protecting their school.”

