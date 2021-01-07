Alexandria man who pleaded guilty to fatal shooting of pizza delivery worker sentenced to 40 years

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man who pleaded guilty last month for the September 2017 shooting death of a pizza delivery worker has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Braylon Dozier was sentenced by Judge Chris Hazel on a plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter. Judge Hazel also sentenced Dozier to 25 years each for two counts of armed robbery and two years for a count of illegal use of a weapon.

Alexandria police said Dozier shot and killed Steven Allen, 25, on Beatrice Street while he was delivering pizza. Dozier’s sentences will run concurrently.

Allen’s father, Warren Dossman Sr., finally got the chance to address Dozier in court Wednesday morning. Allen’s mother and sisters were there as well. According to Dossman, his son Steven Allen had big dreams to become a welder. Dossman said Allen was working nights as a pizza delivery driver while going to school at CLTCC. Dossman said Allen was a wonderful mentor to his nephews and nieces. He was born on July 20, a few days before his mother Angela’s birthday. Dossman said Allen was his mother’s birthday gift.

Dossman said his family forgives Dozier and wants other young people to put guns down. After court, he spoke about how he feels now that his son’s killer had been sentenced.

“It’s a feeling of relief somewhat because no one wins in this situation here,” Dossman said. “And God is good because I want to just say this: we had an opportunity today to meet his family, his mother and grandmother and we were able to speak with them and that’s a part of healing for both sides. Steven was a very caring person. He had a goal and a plan to become a welder. He loved his daughter, his momma and his sisters and brothers. To the young people out there about playing with these guns, you know it’s not a video game. There’s no reset button on that. Once you make that decision, that choice... there are consequences with that.”

During Dossman’s victim impact statement, he shared he was glad that Dozier accepted his sentencing. Before he started speaking, he said that he didn’t rest well the night before the sentencing, but his wife Angela wrote down what he should say. Ultimately, Dossman spoke freely and was emotional at first. He said in his 57-years of living he has never woke up to go kill someone, especially serving as a police officer for seven years. He recalled the moment he last saw his son. He said his wife was babysitting and Steven Allen knocked on the door speaking from the other side. Dossman said his son loved the green Oreo cookies. On the last day, Dossman remembers eating his son’s cookies and promising his son to buy him more. Later that night, around 2:30 a.m., Dossman remembers hearing the doorbell and answering it, then seeing Pineville Police Department officers, who told him and his wife to drive to CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. The officers wouldn’t tell him anything else, only that something happened to his son.

Dossman recalled the sound his wife Angela made while she ran around the hospital looking for her son. He stressed that no one wins in the situation and we are all brothers and sisters no matter the color. He thanked the court and Alexandria Police Department Detective Unit, including Officer Butler. Dossman said he felt better getting his victim impact statement off his chest. He shared that his wife Angela felt sorry for Dozier’s 40-year sentence and Dossman shared that he told his wife God softening her heart so she could forgive Dozier.

“We forgive you. We pray for you,” Dossman said to Dozier. “I just wish it would’ve never happened.”

After the sentencing, Dossman spoke more about the experience of losing his son to Dozier.

“He’s a young guy, he made a bad decision that night. I’m glad it’s over because us coming back and forth to court like that... it started to wear us down,” he said. “Forgiveness is like a cancer for those who don’t forgive. We forgave him, it’s not for him, it’s for us so that we can move on because if we don’t forgive him, it will eat my wife and me up from the inside out. That’s why it’s important to forgive people in this situation and move forward with your life.”

Steven Allen leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, who Dossman said looks just like Allen and misses her father very much. Braylon Dozier was represented by Chad Guillot. The case was prosecuted by Johnny Giordano and Monica Doss.

