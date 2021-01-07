APD investigating accidental shooting involving juveniles
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that occurred Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Mary Lane.
APD says that three juveniles had a firearm, there was an accidental discharge, and a bullet struck one of the juveniles. The juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance for the injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.
