APD investigating homicide on Detroit Street

By APD
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night around 11 p.m. in the 2400 block of Detroit Street. Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot to death. The victim had been shot at least once.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

