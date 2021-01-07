CLTCC to ‘Safe Start’ Spring Semester on Jan. 11 with virtual classes

The following information was released to us courtesy of Central Louisiana Technical Community College:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Due to recent concerns with COVID-19, Central Louisiana Technical Community College will begin the Spring Semester as planned on Monday, January 11 – virtually. CLTCC and the Louisiana Community & Technical College System’s highest priority is to protect the health and well-being of all members of our campus communities.

“The past several months brought tremendous challenges,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “We are grateful for our students’ and employees’ commitment to their studies and to overcoming these challenges. By working to reduce and limit activity on our campuses during the current surge in COVID-19 cases, CLTCC is doing what we can to contribute to slowing the spread of the virus in our community.”

Based on increased levels of COVID-19′s impact over the past few months, Sawtelle said adjustments have been made to how the college will operate for the beginning of the Spring 2021 semester. Based on those revisions, CLTCC will:

Start Spring 2021 semester as scheduled on Monday, January 11, with online and virtual instruction.

Virtual instruction will conclude on Friday, January 29 and in-person class meetings will begin Monday, February 1 at the earliest. Students should contact their campus or instructor for exact scheduling.

CLTCC emphasizes the health and safety of our students and staff as top priority. For this reason, any student or employee planning to return to campus on or after Monday, February 1, 2021, is encouraged to take a COVID-19 test. To assist, the college will partner to provide voluntary, no out-of-pocket cost COVID-19 testing for all CLTCC students and employees. This testing, hosted at the CLTCC Alexandria Campus, is tentatively scheduled from January 26 – 29. CLTCC will continue to work with LCTCS and state officials regarding safety protocols and will provide updates as necessary. More information will be provided and updated at www.CLTCC.edu/SafeStart.

In light of recent events, CLTCC will extend Spring Semester late registration to January 15 assessing no late fees. For information about enrolling, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855 .

