Emmanuel Slaughter chosen for NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar

NATCHITOCHES, La (NSU) – This was one email Emmanuel Slaughter was more than happy to open.

Inside the email Slaughter received Thursday was his acceptance to next month’s NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar.

“I was ecstatic,” Slaughter said. “I called my parents and close friends to let them know. This is something I really wanted to do once (NSU Deputy Athletic Director Dr.) Haley (Taitano) recommended me. There was a lot of excitement once I got the email.”

The virtual meetings will run Feb. 3-5 and are designed to provide “leadership, educational and transitional programming for current graduate assistants at NCAA member schools, conference offices and affiliate organizations,” according to the NCAA.

Included in the topics discussed during the seminar are emotional intelligence, crucial conversations, case studies and management strategies that are designed to aid the transition from internships and assistantships to full-time work.

Slaughter joined the Northwestern State Athletic Department in August 2019 and has worked closely with Assistant Athletic Director for Ticketing and Special Events Mike Jacklich on numerous projects. He also has assisted with maintenance of the roster of current N-Club members and announcements of new N-Club members.

“Having encouraged him to apply back in November, I was thrilled to learn that Emmanuel was selected to the NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar,” said Deputy Athletic Director Dr. Haley Taitano, who oversees NSU Athletics’ external relations staff. “Over the course of the summer and fall of 2020, we faced numerous challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those challenges was a gap in staffing, so Emmanuel offered to assist me by taking on responsibilities related to development and N-Club management, in addition to his usual ticketing responsibilities.

“His willingness to take on an added workload demonstrated that he is a team player, eager to learn new things and help out our department in any way. He has certainly earned this opportunity, and I’m so proud that he’ll be representing Northwestern State on a national level through this seminar.”

A 2019 Kennesaw State graduate in sport management, Slaughter worked as an area manager during Super Bowl XLIII in Atlanta and interned in the KSU athletic department while serving as the president of the Kennesaw State Sport Management Majors Club. He was a three-time member of the KSU Dean’s list as well as a member of the President’s List during his time as an undergraduate.

“I want to thank Haley Taitano for really pushing me to apply for this and giving me valuable experience to help further my career,” Slaughter said. “I also want to thank Mike Jacklich for giving me the opportunity to come here, to be a Demon and to work in this department. I also want to thank Travis Glasgow and Taylor Rogers at Kennesaw State and Brittany Hester at Purdue University. They took me under their wings as a young and eager student worker at Kennesaw State and pushed me to pursue something in this industry. I owe this to them for planting a seed in me and encouraging me to pursue my dream job, which is an athletic director.”

